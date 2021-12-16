Insecurity: China to Assist Nigeria With Criminal Investigation Experts

The Chinese government has offered to assist Nigeria with a high-level delegation of criminal investigation experts amid the country’s rising insecurity challenges.

Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said the Asian giant is concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria.

Jianchun disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja on the sidelines of the October 1, China-Nigeria friendship award to students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The award is part of the Chinese embassy’s programme tagged “October 1 Scholarship for Nigeria-China Friendship”.

Jianchun said the move by China is part of its support to tackling the insecurity ravaging Nigeria, and that the security experts are expected to arrive in Nigeria soon.

“China’s central government is really concerned about the security situation in Nigeria and also the Chinese nationals in Nigeria,” Jianchun said.

“We are working hard on how we can get support from China. I think that it really concerns every Nigerian, and I believe this is not only about the Nigerian people and government but also, we need international support.