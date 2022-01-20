Insecurity: Convene a Meeting of Ethnic Nationalities, Afenifere Tasks Buhari

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lamented the worsening insecurity in the country, and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a meeting of ethnic nationalities.

Afenifere said such a meeting should be to return the country to a true federation with perhaps a parliamentary system of government, Daily Trust reports.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, also decried the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, January 17, 2022.

Criminals in Army uniforms attacked some wedding guests whose vehicle developed fault around the expressway.

They were said to be trying to fix the car when the criminals struck and kidnapped all of them.

According to Afenifere, the incident was another evidence that governments in Nigeria have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

The group in a statement recalled that the latest incident was coming barely a week after some people were reportedly kidnapped at Onigaari Village on the same Lagos/Ibadan Expressway just as some travellers, including a popular actress, narrowly escaped being kidnapped on the same road last Saturday.

Afenifere also raised the alarm that some displaced terrorists led by one Belo Turji were making incursion into Yorubaland.

Ajayi in the statement said: “We recall the incessant kidnapping of and attacks on innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States. We also recall the sacking of certain villages in Imeko area of Ogun State last week. These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means.

“The lamentations by Governors of Niger, Zamfara, Benue, Nassarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina States on how terrorists seem to be dictating the pace in their areas ought to serve as a wake-up call for the governments and the security agencies.”

The group stated that no matter the strides President Buhari made on the Nigerian project, the worsening security and economic conditions in the country would rubbish his efforts and ultimate achievements.

“It is therefore incumbent on the President to allow State Police, strengthen the military with equipment and right motivation, prevail on the Attorney General to allow rule of law to operate without fear or favour, stop nepostic justice, enable the military to mop-up too much weapons in the hands of unauthorised persons and promptly convene a meeting of ethnic nationalities and interest groups,” the statement added.

Afenifere acknowledged that Buhari was aware of the security situation going by his recent expressions on the issue.

