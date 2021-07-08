Insecurity: Gov. Darius Ishaku Proposes Military Training, Two-Year Service for NYSC Members

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Wednesday said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be extended to two years with Corps members given military training.

Mr Ishiaku said this is to ensure that whoever graduates from the NYSC can handle gun for self defence.

He made this statement while speaking on escalating insecurity in the country on Channels TV on Wednesday.

“The NYSC I will say should be two years. One year for compulsory military training and the other year for the social works that they are doing now so that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle the gun and defend himself,” Mr Ishaku said.

He further added that Nigeria should emulate examples from countries like Israel and Lebanon where citizens are given military training for self defence.

“Just as it is done in Israel, Lebanon, etc, you must engage your citizens to be proactive. When you cannot provide security, you must allow the people to protect themselves,” Mr Ishaku said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.