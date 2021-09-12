Insecurity: Governor Ganduje Prohibits Sale, Rent of Houses Without Clearance

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje , The governor of Kano state has prohibited the unauthorised sales and renting of apartments in the state as part of plans to tackle insecurity in the state.

Musa Tanko Muhammed, press secretary to the state government, announced this in a statement released on Friday in Kano.

Mr Muhammed, in the statement, warned that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without clearance by the district head.

He said the state took the initiative to forestall bandits from migrating into Kano from states where military operations are ongoing to weed out bandits.

He said military operations against bandits could compel criminal elements to look for safe havens in neighbouring states, including Kano.

“Government has directed that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the District Head or his accredited representative,” Mr Muhammed was quoted to have said.

