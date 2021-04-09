Insecurity: Gunmen Kill Eleven Soldiers In Benue

Ten soldiers and one officer have been killed by suspected criminals in Benue State.

The Nigerian Army said the troops came under attack while on routine operational task. According to a statement on Thursday night by the Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the troops were initially declared missing but their bodies were later found by a search and rescue team in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

The statement titled, ‘Unprovoked attack on troops on stabilization operations in Benue State,’ said, “Nigerian Army troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task.

“The troops comprising one officer and 10 soldiers were initially declared missing which prompted the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising NA troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke.

“The search and rescue team, unfortunately, found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA of Benue State.”

It added that the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, while efforts were ongoing to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime with a view to bringing them to justice.

” The NA under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru remains resolute in ensuring stability in Benue State as well as other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs,” the army stated.

It further said the NA was determined to ensure that the unprovoked attack did not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the residents.

Yerima said the COAS has directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts in order to fish out and deal decisively with “these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.”

The NA appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

__________

