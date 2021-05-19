Insecurity: IGP Launches ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in South-South

The inspector-general of police, Ag. IGP Usman Baba has launched the new special security action plan, ‘OPERATION Restore Peace’ in the South-South region of the country.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the IGP, who flagged-off the special operation at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt in Rivers State on Wednesday, said the move was a continuation of the implementation process of the special operation in the country.

He further said the operation in the South-South region is also targeted at stemming the tide of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order, and contain the heightened threats to lives and property occasioned by the secessionists activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region.

The IGP condemned the increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, economic sabotage and other threats to public safety bedeviling the region.

He further said these crimes are in addition to series of violent attacks on security personnel and formation in the region.

He, however, expressed utmost belief that the new special operation action plan will re-order and stabilize security in the South-South region, noting that personnel deployed for the operation have been charged to courageously and fiercely defend themselves and innocent citizens as well as critical national infrastructure against any arms-bearing criminal group or elements.

The IGP enjoined citizens in the South-South region to give full support to security personnel throughout the period of the operation and beyond.

He assured that the new special operation will provide an all-inclusive front to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps and re-order the cherished national values of peace and unity in the region.

Mba also said the governor of Rivers State, represented by his deputy, affirmed the zero tolerance of the state government to crimes and criminality in Rivers State.

He commended the IGP for the initiative and pledged support of the state government to the success of “Operation Restore Peace” in the state, the South-South region and the country at large.

The launching comes a day after a similar initiative was launched in Enugu for the South-East region on Tuesday.

__________

