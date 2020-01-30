Buhari-1

Insecurity: Nigerians Demand Buhari’s Resignation in Viral #BuhariResign Hashtag

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share71
71 Shares

Following a call by Nigeria’s Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday asking Dictator Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Presidency responded describing Abaribe as an armchair critic who should be in jail for failing to produce Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for whom he stood surety.

The Presidency also described Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation as “foolish”.

In a series of tweets last night, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the call did not represent the opinion of Nigerians, adding that if anyone should resign, it should be Abaribe.

However, Nigerians on Thursday took to the social media to demand Buhari’s resignation using the hashtag #BuhariResign which is currently trending at number 1 on Twitter Nigeria.

See some tweets;

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Enyinnaya AbaribeGarba ShehuMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria’s Security Situation Has Improved, Buhari’s Aide Insists

Nigeria’s Security Situation Has Improved, Buhari’s Aide Insists

News
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers, One Civilian

Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers, One Civilian

Africa
  • 30 Jan
  • 0
Buhari Meets Jonathan, Assures ex-President of Protection

Buhari Meets Jonathan, Assures ex-President of Protection

News
  • 30 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top