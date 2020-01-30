Insecurity: Nigerians Demand Buhari’s Resignation in Viral #BuhariResign Hashtag

Share Pin 71 Shares

Following a call by Nigeria’s Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday asking Dictator Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Presidency responded describing Abaribe as an armchair critic who should be in jail for failing to produce Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for whom he stood surety.

The Presidency also described Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation as “foolish”.

In a series of tweets last night, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the call did not represent the opinion of Nigerians, adding that if anyone should resign, it should be Abaribe.

However, Nigerians on Thursday took to the social media to demand Buhari’s resignation using the hashtag #BuhariResign which is currently trending at number 1 on Twitter Nigeria.

See some tweets;

Buhari should resign and give way to competent hand. We can’t continue recording killings like this everyday.#MrUnaware #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/wkS6EORQDZ — c h r i s t y n (@kessyl) January 30, 2020

He said in 2015 that Goodluck Jonathan was incompetent. But today he is both INCOMPETENT and IMPOTENT. #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/NZ8zdn6yNq — Epaphras (@_Epaphras) January 30, 2020

We need more people like Senator Alaribe in this country.

He used the government’s words against them.

This government said if they didn’t perform we should stone them.. That is what we should do!!! #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/w420Q57MFF — Gemma💋 (@GemmaOkpe) January 30, 2020

I expect Buhari and APC to go after Sen Abaribe for giving us valid reasons the president should resign… However it only makes sense for this #BuhariResign campaign to trend because this is definitely not the Nigeria of our dreams. Worsening insecurity, poverty etc ! — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) January 30, 2020

Between 2017 & January 2020, FG has repatriated $1.89Billion of Abacha loot. That is over N681Billion in less than 3 yrs! What did the FG do with the money? Instead of this Yahoo Yahoo govt to address Abaribe’s claim, Garba Shehu is playing the Nnamdi Kanu card #BuhariResign — Henry O (@onos_147) January 30, 2020

In 2013,Buhari called on Jonathan to resign mostly bcos of insecurity But the Senate President, an errand boy to the cabals is calling “the call for Buhari to resign” hate speech Any form of calling out their incompetence is hate speech #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/H7OHO8Eg7g — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 30, 2020

N19,800 was $100 during GEJ Era, at least before Buhari & the APC hapoened! Today they announced the N33,000 for NYSC which is ONLY $91 as diversion from Senator Abaribe’s ‘Truth’ for #BuhariResign Now factor inflation into the N33,000 ($91) & tell me what it can afford today? — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI – (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) January 29, 2020

The only renowned Senator who is courageous and not rubber stamp like others. Thank you @SenatorAbaribe for saying the truth and speaking truth to power. No sane Nigerian will disagree with you or else he or she will be next victim of Blood sucking herdsmen. #BuhariResign https://t.co/1xGzy1DHvn — NEDU Samuel (P.Cule) (@Nedusam01) January 29, 2020

It’s not too much to ask. It’s our country and it’s our power. We’ve decided to retrieve it. Please #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/Aj7li0jCF7 — Audu🇳🇬🌚 (@izzyaudu) January 30, 2020

Just the way we made #JusticeForChima possible, let’s all support Abaribe to ensure that #BuhariResign The government of the day should learn how to take responsibility at all times. They should be made to resign when they no longer have the clue to solving our problems https://t.co/R3Tp9zDXQG — Leesi Barivole (@DuuraLeesi) January 30, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence and resignation is long overdue. He did badly on Khaki and he’s even doing worse on Babariga. @MBuhari is no longer fit to lead Nigeria. He has even divided the country more than any other President Nigeria has ever known. #BuhariResign — Chimereze Emeruwa (@eze_tweets) January 30, 2020

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.