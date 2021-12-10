Insecurity: Northern Youths Demand Buhari’s Resignation, Berate President for Lack of Ideas

A group of Northern youths, under the umbrella of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has demanded the resignation of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, following the rising security challenges that have engulfed the country.

The NYCN said that Nigeria was deeply soaked in blood and lately turned into an abattoir where humans were roasted alive for the crime of daring to travel on roads that were constructed from the taxes they paid to the government, according to a statement by NYCN President Isah Abubakar on Friday.

The statement reads, “The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to humbly resign since it is obvious that he has run out of ideas on how to subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara states and the busiest Kaduna-Abuja expressway on one side, and recently, the daring moves attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP which has continued unabated.

“It is embarrassing that President Buhari is idly watching the terrorist elements reigning supreme in our country, imposing taxes on his supposed citizens, stopping them yet, he is unperturbed. This is the clear characteristic of a leader that has run out of steam.

“In the alternative where he fails to eat the humble pie, we wish to call on the National Assembly to expedite action and initiate processes of impeachment against the President. Nigerians will certainly stand with them. This will equally help in redeeming the damaged reputation of the National Assembly.

“Where the above recommendation fails, Nigerians should do everything possible to defend themselves, we can’t continue to watch anarchists reign supreme over us, while we seat like cowards to be killed. It is better you are arrested and kept in prison for daring to defend yourself than to be buried in a grave because you didn’t dare to do something. Enough is Enough.”

