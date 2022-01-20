Insecurity: Oluwo Advocates Return to Buhari/Idiagbon Era of ‘Discipline’

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HRM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged the Muhammadu Buhari regime to enforce the death penalty for drug dealers, ritualists and terrorists to curb the security challenges facing in the country, recalling with nostalgia Buhari’s time as a military dictator.

Oluwo stated that such enforcement will serve as a deterrent and discourage others who intend to jump on the bandwagon.

He said the false courage from taking hard drugs has pushed terrorists to the point of no mercy. He further advised the federal government to take strict action against drug peddlers, calling on revisiting of War Against Indiscipline (WAI) inaugurated in 1984 by the military regime of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari.

The WAI program began in March 1984 and was in effect until September 1985. The Oluwo noted that the WAI enforcement prompted a corrupt-free society devoid of security threats.

He urged President Muhammed Buhari to decree capital punishment for culpable terrorists, bandits and drug dealers to address incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “Insecurity in Nigeria is becoming too alarming. I read of a gory attack by terrorists in Zamfara State. It was pathetic and horribly terrible. The failure to decree capital punishment for such killings by perpetrators is one of the unabated attacks

According to him. “One other factor is the lack of effective control and light punishment for drug dealers. Most perpetrators are barefaced and merciless due to hard drugs intake. Once most of them take hard drugs, they close the control of their mental operation and kill mercilessly. The government should move forward to control and effect capital punishment for hard drug dealers. It is one of the remote solutions.”

“Nigeria is in a coma with drug dealers, ritualists, terrorists and worst of it are kidnappers. North is terrorism while South is full of ritualists with the blood of our children flooding the streets. There is no single day passing without bad news centring on those indecent acts”

The monarch continued, “In 1984 under the military administration of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari, the law and enforcement of capital punishment against hard drug dealers was effective. WAI was working, very efficient. President Muhammed Buhari should revisit those days and bring back such enforcement. Doing so will decimate terrorism and discourage perpetrators.

“Every passing stage of a nation always presents a new experience. At this stage, we need strict measures to combat indecency and maladjustment. Many developed nations have passed through this stage but with very disciplined law enforcement. If any bandit kills, he should be killed too. Merciless people deserves merciless treatment”

“The government is tasked to be more responsible in providing more basic amenities capable of improving people’s standard of living. The failure of past leaders has pushed us here. We must rescue surviving generations for us not be tagged a failure. May Nigeria succeed.”

