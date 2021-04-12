Isa Ali Pantami

Insecurity: Presidency Reacts to Report of Pantami on US Watchlist’

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, on Monday, denied reports that United States government has placed Nigeria’s Minister of Com­munications, Isa Pantami on terror watch-list.

Reports had emerged on Sunday that Pantami had been placed on the list over alleged ties with Boko Haram leader.

The report claimed that the minister was said to be a close confidant of the late Mohammed Yusuf, the late leader of Boko Haram. It also claimed that Pantami had ties with Abu Quata­da al Falasimi and other Al-Qaeda leaders whom he revered and spoke highly of.

But reacting, Bashir in a tweet described the report as ‘fake news.’ He maintained that the Minister has never been on any US watchlist.

He wrote, ”You have just endorsed a fake report without verifying. For your information @DrIsaPantamihas never been on any US watchlist.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Bashir AhmadIsa PantamiMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Former Zamfara Governor Yari Disburses 130 Trucks of Foodstuff For Ramadan Fast

Former Zamfara Governor Yari Disburses 130 Trucks of Foodstuff For Ramadan Fast

News
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
Two Soldiers, Several Boko Haram Fighters Killed in Borno Town – Army

Two Soldiers, Several Boko Haram Fighters Killed in Borno Town – Army

News
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
Doctors Threaten to Resume Strike in Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met

Doctors Threaten to Resume Strike in Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met

News
  • 12 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top