Insecurity: Senator Asks Buhari to Resign, Senate President Attempts to Shut Him Up

Share Pin 1 Shares

Nigeria’s Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on the country’s civilian dictator Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president over rising insecurity in the country.

He made the call on Wednesday when the Senate discussed a motion on national security challenges and the need to restructure Nigeria’s security system.

Abaribe, who was the first to contribute to the motion, faulted the president for failing to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The senator wondered why the president will claim to be surprised at the rising insecurity in the country.

He also called out presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, for referring to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a political party for condemning killings by Boko Haram.

“…If you want to treat an issue, you go to the head. We did not appoint the IG or the security chiefs. We will go to the president and ask him to resign,” the senator said.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, interrupted the lawmaker and asked him to focus on how to tackle insecurity.

“Nigerians voted APC because they promised to tackle insecurity but they have failed…,” Abaribe, a member of the opposition PDP, continued.

Again, Lawan and cautioned him against being partisan.

Nasarawa senator, Abdullahi Adamu, also stood up to condemn Abaribe’s comments and demanded that he withdraw them.

The deliberations are still underway.

The lawmakers have set aside Wednesday to discuss security challenges in the country that have seen attacks by Boko Haram, kidnappers and so-called “bandits” increase, especially in the northern part of the country.

On Tuesday, Buhari said he was surprised at the growing insecurity, and said his government will be “harder” on bandits.

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.