Insecurity: Seven Kidnapped, One Injured As Gunmen Invade Zamfara Village

Seven persons have been kidnapped at Kadauri village within the Jabaka District of Maru local government area in Zamfara State.

One person was also shot in the leg by the unknown gunmen who invaded the village. Authorities say the injured man is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Six out of the seven kidnapped persons are said to be children of one Mr Sani Gyare Kadauri and the other person is the daughter of his neighbour.

Sani Gyare Kadauri in a telephone interview said the gunmen stormed the village at about 12 midnight and operated in the village till about 2AM before leaving with the abductees.

He further stated that a distress call was put through to the security agencies but the operatives could not come until 4AM when the bandits had gone.

Sani Gyare decried the “lukewarm attitude of security operatives” in responding to distress calls, stressing that this is not helping in the offensive against the miscreants within the region.

Reacting to the incident, the State Police Command through its spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said a combined team of security operatives have been deployed to comb the bush to rescue the kidnapped.

Mr. Shehu assured residents that all will be done to see that those kidnapped are returned unhurt.

