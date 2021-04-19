Insecurity: US Army Veteran Warns of Deteriorating Situation in Nigeria

A United States Army Veteran, Major Adebayo Adeleke, has warned of a worsening insecurity situation in Nigeria.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Diplomatic Channel, Adeleke said the security challenges are slowly degenerating into the war going on in Afghanistan, where the US and allied troops are preparing to withdraw.

He called on the Nigerian leaders to show more seriousness in maintaining security; else things would really go out of control.

“The threat assessment globally is showing that terrorism and extremism has moved away from South-West Asia and now has headquartered in Africa,” he said.

“We see what is going on in the northeastern part of Nigeria and other parts in Mali, Cameroon Niger and all of that.

“If Nigeria doesn’t push back on this, it will continue to ravage the country. With herdsmen killings, these are just the beginning of it.

“All these banditry and the use of ransom, they are using this money to actually further their network. If all these networks are not broken, Nigerians will wake up one morning and realize their country has been pretty taken over by extremism.”

On the way forward, he asked the Nigerian government to collaborate with other countries to effectively counter-terrorism.

