Insecurity: We Are Doing Our Best, Says Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to crush terrorists across the nation before he hands over power in 2023.

The Nation reports that he made the promise while speaking at a State Banquet organised by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai to round off the President’s visit to Kaduna State.

He also commended the State Government’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was a good step to tackle the menace .

According to the President: “I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost best to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.”

“The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and State governments for progress, peace and prosperity.

“I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.”

“I was here in 2017 to commission the hatchery and feed mill project of Olam, a multinational agribusiness company that has sited a major factory in Kaduna.

” In August 2019, I had the honour to commission Phase 2 of the Zaria Water Project and a road project.

“Therefore, I am not surprised that Nasir El-Rufai and his team have undertaken such a major investment in infrastructure development.

“I am glad to say I have seen with my own eyes the remarkable changes across all the three Senatorial zones,’’ he said.

El-Rufai also solicited for more military actions to end or subdue the activities of terrorists in the State.

“We believe that further military actions and more boots on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that menace our people.

“But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people,” he stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.