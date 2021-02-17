Insecurity: Woman Kidnapped By Fulani Herdsmen Found Dead Behind Obasanjo’s Farm

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have abducted and killed a resident and farmer of Igbo-Ori in the Yewa community of Ogun State, Ajoke Ishola, raising fresh worries in the area. SaharaReporters reports.

It was learnt that Ishola’s body was discovered by angry residents on Tuesday as the assailants dumped her corpse behind former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s farm in the area – along Oke-Ori community.

It was gathered that Ishola was initially abducted around 11 am on Monday, before she was found dead the following day.

A source disclosed that the governor’s assurance to the troubled communities had not translated into improved security as security operatives are feared to also be supporting the rampaging herdsmen and therefore turning a blind eye to their activities.

“The mama (Ajoke) was abducted on Monday by suspected Fulani herdsmen. She was on a motorcycle going to her farm. They attacked the motorcycle, shot dead the okada rider (commercial motorcyclist) and took her away. They had promised to strike our community and people already knew their plans. We found the lifeless body of mama inside the bush around 7pm on Tuesday.

“She was dumped behind Obasanjo farm along Oke-Irori village. The Oodua Peoples’ Congress members were involved in the search and helped to discover the body. The Fulani herdsmen secretly dumped her body and fled,” the source said.

“One Fulani man simply called Orebe is strongly suspected. We have informed the police, but they said they would come to the community later to remove the corpse. That is all the police can do,” another resident noted.

Yewa communities had been troubled in recent weeks by Fulani herdsmen and reprisals also by residents leading to ethnic clashes in the area.

Governor Dapo Abiodun only on Tuesday met with some northern governors including; Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni.

They were also in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday and Tuesday to visit the area where violence raged between Yoruba and Hausa communities in the state, leading to destruction of lives and property.

In Oyo, Governor Bagudu, who lamented the sad incident between the two groups, however, promised that the northern governors would give necessary support to restore normalcy and redeem the lost property.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.