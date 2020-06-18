Service Chiefs

Insecurity: After U.S. Pressure, Buhari Lambasts Service Chiefs, Says “Your Best Not Good Enough”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday lambasted his service chiefs over their poor strategy in tackling insecurity, warning them to be alive to security problems bedeviling the country.

Disclosing this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a security briefing, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), said the President was unhappy with the current state of security in the country.

According to Monguno, the President said, though the security chiefs had been doing their best, their best had not been good enough for the challenges facing the nation.

He also expressed displeasure over the lack of synergy amongst security forces and charged the various aspects of the security architecture to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.

The new development comes moments after the US government condemned the recent “senseless” and “brazen” killings of Nigerian civilians calling on the Nigerian government to do more to address the killings.

In a statement released early on Thursday, the US expressed regrets over the rising attacks in the country.

“We condemn the recent  senseless and  brazen killings of civilians  in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected  ISIS West Africa  militants launched multiple attacks in  Borno  State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

“On June 9, unidentified armed  bandits  attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

“These horrific crimes follow the  shooting  of a  pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians  on June  5  in  the course of intercommunal violence in  Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have  lost their lives  in Nigeria in recent years to  violent  attacks  by  terrorist groups  or  criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs. The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable,  and protect  civilians”, the statement read.

 

