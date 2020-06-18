Insecurity: After U.S. Pressure, Buhari Lambasts Service Chiefs, Says “Your Best Not Good Enough”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday lambasted his service chiefs over their poor strategy in tackling insecurity, warning them to be alive to security problems bedeviling the country.

Disclosing this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a security briefing, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), said the President was unhappy with the current state of security in the country.

According to Monguno, the President said, though the security chiefs had been doing their best, their best had not been good enough for the challenges facing the nation.

He also expressed displeasure over the lack of synergy amongst security forces and charged the various aspects of the security architecture to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.

The new development comes moments after the US government condemned the recent “senseless” and “brazen” killings of Nigerian civilians calling on the Nigerian government to do more to address the killings.

In a statement released early on Thursday, the US expressed regrets over the rising attacks in the country.

“We condemn the recent senseless and brazen killings of civilians in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected ISIS West Africa militants launched multiple attacks in Borno State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

“On June 9, unidentified armed bandits attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

“These horrific crimes follow the shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians on June 5 in the course of intercommunal violence in Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives in Nigeria in recent years to violent attacks by terrorist groups or criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs. The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable, and protect civilians”, the statement read.

