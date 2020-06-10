‘Instagram Billionaire’, Hushpuppi Reportedly Arrested in Dubai

Dubai-based flamboyant Nigerian ‘Instagram billioanire’ Ray Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested in Dubai by International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged fraud.

According to unconfirmed reports, the social media celebrity was allegedly arrested alongside his colleagues Mr Woodbery on the grounds of being fraud suspects.

They were allegedly involved in fraud and money laundering of over $100 million which was supposed to be given to native Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

One report said the arrest was in connection with a scam over ventilators.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramoni Abass was born on June 14, 1988. He is known for his flashy lifestyle on social media and once shared on his Instagram handle how he was “invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities”.

He said he has always known that he was not created to be a champion in a local market.

So far, all has been quiet on Hushpuppi’s Instagram page.

The last time he made a post was on Sunday, when he dropped a message to those wishing his downfall:

“May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life… Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life. continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed.”

May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life… 🙏. Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life 🙏🙏 continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed 🙏🙏🙏 #RollsRoyce #RoyceRoyceCullinan #RR #AllMine #EeCarryStarLight #EeCarryShootingStars #EpainThem

A post shared by HUSHPUPPI (@hushpuppi) on Jun 6, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Nigerians are reacting to the story on social media.

This HushPuppi news has spoilt a lot for remote workers. Just read of a guy who got turned down by five clients because he is a Nigerian. Maybe that was why the Canadian company rejected me. They thought I was a scammer. Now, I’m scared of applying again. It’s a struggle. — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) June 10, 2020

Turns out Hushpuppi and his goons diverted $35M meant for Covid19 Ventilators. Imagine how many lives this will affect. See eh, It takes a certain level of wickedness to do fraud — Mr. Czar 🎩 (@nonso_nnamani) June 9, 2020

Hushpuppi’s friends making phone calls to Hushpuppi after his arrest;

pic.twitter.com/TnzpcUE01X — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) June 9, 2020

If Interpol carry Hushpuppi go America, just forget it He won’t be coming out in this century Multiple Wire Fraud conviction no be 2 years o …na centuries 😅😅 — 𝚬mm𝘆⸤ᥱ𝞆™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) June 10, 2020

Hushpuppi had the audacity to tell us he posts his flashy lifestyle to motivate me wey dey office dey wear suit and tie to work harder. God will punish him. — Igwe (@Thesasquatch_) June 10, 2020

The blessings of God maketh rich and added no sorrow. For all who tap into Hushpuppi blessings, do you also tap into the sorrowful part that is about to play out now. Get rich quick mentality kills, the average Nigerian wants to go to bed and wake up a #Hushpuppi! Be wise pic.twitter.com/CsqbcLB72e — Thehypocrite (@Thahypocrite) June 10, 2020

