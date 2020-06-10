Hushpuppi

‘Instagram Billionaire’, Hushpuppi Reportedly Arrested in Dubai

Dubai-based flamboyant Nigerian ‘Instagram billioanire’ Ray Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested in Dubai by International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged fraud.

According to unconfirmed reports, the social media celebrity was allegedly arrested alongside his colleagues Mr Woodbery on the grounds of being fraud suspects.

They were allegedly involved in fraud and money laundering of over $100 million which was supposed to be given to native Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

One report said the arrest was in connection with a scam over ventilators.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramoni Abass was born on June 14, 1988. He is known for his flashy lifestyle on social media and once shared on his Instagram handle how he was “invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities”.

He said he has always known that he was not created to be a champion in a local market.

So far, all has been quiet on Hushpuppi’s Instagram page.

The last time he made a post was on Sunday, when he dropped a message to those wishing his downfall:

“May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life… Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life. continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life… 🙏. Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life 🙏🙏 continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed 🙏🙏🙏 #RollsRoyce #RoyceRoyceCullinan #RR #AllMine #EeCarryStarLight #EeCarryShootingStars #EpainThem

A post shared by HUSHPUPPI (@hushpuppi) on

Nigerians are reacting to the story on social media.

More to come…

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
FBIFraudHushpuppiINTERPOLRamoni Abass

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Obaseki is a Graduate of Our Institution, Says University of Ibadan

Obaseki is a Graduate of Our Institution, Says University of Ibadan

News
  • 10 Jun
  • 0
‘Instagram Billionaire’, Hushpuppi Reportedly Arrested in Dubai

‘Instagram Billionaire’, Hushpuppi Reportedly Arrested in Dubai

News
  • 10 Jun
  • 0
Sponsors of Miyetti Allah Calling for War, Says Yoruba World Congress

Sponsors of Miyetti Allah Calling for War, Says Yoruba World Congress

News
  • 10 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top