Insurgency: Army Chief Gives Troops 48-Hour Ultimatum To Clear Marte

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has given a 48-hour marching order for the clearance of Marte and three other communities in Borno state.

Attahiru gave the order in Dikwa Local Government, the headquarters of the Super Camp 9 Operation Lafiya Dole.

“In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility: it is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours,” he said.

The COAS’ visit is sequeĺ to attacks in the next town, Marte which filters to Dikwa causing panic among civilians.

Normalcy has since been restored in Dikwa and the army chief has addressed the people, seeking their cooperation and support.

Attahiru directed the immediate clearance operations in Marte and other towns harbouring insurgents in the Super camp 9 Area of responsibility.

The order comes 24 hours after insurgents believed to be members of Boko Haram hoisted their flag in parts of Marte local government in Borno State, according to military sources.

The insurgents repeatedly attacked the local government within the week.

On Friday, the insurgents attacked neighbouring Dikwa local government. But they were repelled by a combined effort of the air component and ground forces of Operation Lafiya Dole in a battle that lasted hours, sources said.

