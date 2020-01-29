Insurgency: Borno Indigenes Laud Buratai, Army for Re-Opening Damboa – Maiduguri Road

Some indigenes of Borno State, under the aegis of Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum (BPAF) has heaped praises on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and his gallant troops on the frontline for ensuring the reopening of Damboa-Maiduguri road in Borno State.

This singular act, according to the Borno natives, has earned the Nigerian Army its total support and that of the entire northeast in its quest to rid the region of fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Maiduguri to laud the “ efforts of the Nigerian Army in the reopening of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway to human and vehicular movement.”

In a statement signed by Abdulmalik Aliyu and Mohammed Muritala, its President and Secretary respectively, the group commended the COAS for his high display of commitment towards to restoration of peace in the country.

The Borno indigenes also hailed his loyal and courageous troops stationed in the Theater of Operations who have strived night and day towards the restoration of peace in the region.

The group, therefore, expressed total support for Lt. Gen. Buratai and his troops who have won the total confidence of the people of Borno state and the northeast region through their historic acts in the battle for the soul of Nigeria.

The group, however, encouraged the Chief of Army Staff not to relent on this laudable feat until all the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists are decimated.

Read full statement below:

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum, the umbrella body of progressive Borno State Indigenes, committed to the restoration and sustenance of Peace in Borno State, lauds the leadership, officers, and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for the great feat achieved in the reopening of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway to the general public.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum sees the reopening of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway as a massive victory in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, given the strategic importance of the road in the economic life of Borno State.

The strategic importance of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway cannot be overemphasized, and this much is evident in the effect the closure of the highway has had on the economic life of Borno state. This is also cognizant of the fact that thousands of commuters have been faced with tough and trying times using alternative routes in an attempt at going about their daily lives.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors wishes to commend the leadership of the Nigerian Army led by the indefatigable Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the high display of commitment towards to restoration of peace in North-East Nigeria.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum is indeed appreciative of this effort and wishes to state with the way and manner the Nigerian Army is executing the war against terrorism in North-East Nigeria; it would be only a matter of time for absolute peace and tranquility to return to North-East Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army has indeed exhibited a high sense of patriotism and commitment to the return of peace to Borno State, and North-East Nigeria at large. This is because they have continued to push the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group to the fringes of the Lake Chad region.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum is also appreciative of the loyal and courageous troops stationed in the Theater of Operations in North-East Nigeria who have strived night and day towards the restoration of peace in the North East region.

We consequently wish to state that the Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum is as a result of this stating that the people of North-East Nigeria are solidly behind the operations of the Nigerian Army in North-East Nigeria and it behooves on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the Nigerian Army in its final push for the decimation of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

The reopening of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway is one of the numerous examples of how the Nigerian Army has been fighting day and night to keep our country safe and secure despite the various conspiracies against it in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

Our joy on the reopening of the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway knows no bound as both human and vehicular movement have resumed unabated after many years of closure. It indeed a case of light at the end of the tunnel for the people of Borno State.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Forum wishes to state that the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has won the total confidence of the people of Borno state and the North East region through their historic acts in the battle for the soul of Nigeria.

We consequently wish to encourage the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai not to relent on this laudable feat until all the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists are decimated entirely from the soil of North-East Nigeria.

The Borno Peace Ambassadors Peace Forum would continue to be worthy partners with the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism in North-East Nigeria and Nigeria at large. We also wish to state that Nigerians shall indeed celebrate the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP era in North-East Nigeria in no distant time.

We encourage the people of Borno State and North-East Nigeria to continue to extend their support to the activities of the Nigerian Army in this laudable quest to restore peace in Borno State and North-East Nigeria.

We want to especially thank the members of the media for their continued support of our activities over the years that have assisted in projecting our advocacy interventions to all critical stakeholders.

