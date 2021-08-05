Intensify Operations Against Bandits , Army Chief Charges Troops

The Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has urged troops of 8 Division and Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) to be proactive and crush bandits ravaging parts of the North-West.

Mr Yahaya gave the charge while addressing the troops during his operational tour of 8 Division and its formations and units on Wednesday in Gusau.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the COAS also commended the troops for their exploits in curtailing the activities of the criminals.

He urged them to promote synergy among the military and other security agencies, adding that it is a strategy that will speed up the end of bandits in the region.

The army chief also urged the troops to be proactive and resilient to crush the bandits and restore normalcy to the affected states.

He assured the troops that their welfare was uppermost under his watch and admonished them to carry out their operations according to extant operational codes of conduct and regulations.

He also tasked the troops always to show respect for the fundamental human rights of law-abiding citizens in their operations.

While briefing the army boss, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf said the troops had reinvigorated their anti-banditry operations to restore peace and stability to the region.

