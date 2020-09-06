International Flights Resume in Lagos After Five Months

International flights finally resumed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Saturday after operations were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flight from Lebanon, which landed at about 2:30 pm, was operated by Middle East Airlines.

At the airport it was observed that passengers did not disembark in the usual way, they went through the finger and they were batched in twenties to the port of entry, in line with the federal government’s COVID-19 protocols.

Airport officials ensured that everyone maintained social distance and made sure that the port of entry was not clogged up.

On the flight, there were about 222 passengers and 15 crew members, she said.

Most of the passengers, from what was observed, were some of the stranded young girls in Lebanon.

