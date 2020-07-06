Inuwa-Abdulkadir

Inuwa Abdulkadir, APC Chieftain and Former Youth Minister is Dead

Immediate past National Vice Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead, Thisday reports.

Abdulkadir died Monday morning.

The late Abdulkadir who was a member of the APC National Working Committee that was dissolved recently, was minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Until his death, Mr. Abdulkadir was the chairman of Governing Council of the Sokoto State University.

More to come…

 

____

