Investigate Revenue Collection Agencies, Senator Tells Buhari

The Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to investigate the revenue collection agencies to make sure they collect appropriate tariffs, rates and levies and remit same to the coffers of the Federal Government.

Fadahunsi said this had become very important, especially at a time when the crash in the price of crude oil had led to a fall in the revenue accruing to the government.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District at the Upper Chamber, warned Buhari against more borrowing, saying the country could generate enough funds to finance its budget with proper monitoring of activities at the revenue collection agencies.

The lawmaker listed the Federal Inland Revenue Service; Nigeria Customs Service; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Nigerian Ports Authority and others as the revenue agencies that must be watched.

He said, “If Customs officers are not allowed to siphon the revenue that is supposed to go into government purse to their personal pockets, the Federal Government will not need to borrow money.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service is collecting appropriate revenue and they should be made to remit it fully to government purse; the NNPC is also collecting theirs. We do not need to be borrowing all the time.

“But we learnt that just 50 per cent of the revenue that is supposed to go to the Federal Government from the NNPC is getting there. They even said when we sell crude oil, we get paid after three months, which means we are selling on credit.

“This is why we should look inward and stop borrowing. The Nigerian Ports Authority is also collecting revenue in dollars. The fraud in NPA today is very massive. NIMASA is another agency which should be looked into. How much has NIMASA remitted? The Customs should also be looked into and the government should plug all the leakages.

“Coronavirus has shown us that we are running a mono-economy. We depend mainly on revenue from oil and because our oil still flows, we refuse to pay attention to other areas where we can generate revenue. Unfortunately, the price has crashed and our buyers are not buying now because of the lockdown in many countries all over the world.”

Fadahunsi said there were many countries with no mineral resources and whose economies were better than Nigeria’s, stating that such countries focused their attention on tourism, agriculture and other renewable resources to generate money.

“Now, coronavirus has come and shut down our economy because we rely on oil and nobody is ready to buy our oil now. We have forgotten all other sources where we can generate revenue but we need to begin to pay attention to these areas now,” he added.

Fadahunsi, who is a retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, said the Buhari regime needed to be serious with its anti-corruption war and investigate activities in these agencies.

