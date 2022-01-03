IPOB Bans Fulani Cows in Southeast Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday said cows herded by Fulani herdsmen would no longer be used for any social events in southeast Nigeria.

It said only native cows would be allowed in the region for such events.

The group stated this in a New Year address by its Head of Directorate Mazi Chika Edoziem through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The ban, IPOB said, would take effect from April.

It urged traditional rulers, the clergy and town unions to ensure the message reaches the grassroots.

“Effective that month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events.

“Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots”, the statement said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.