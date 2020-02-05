IPOB Dares Army, Says Kanu’s Parents’ Burial Unstoppable

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has boasted that the Nigerian Army cannot be a hindrance to the burial ceremony of the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, already slated for February, 14.

According to a press release issued by the publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, and made available to our correspondent in Owerri, the Igbo separatists accused the army of abandoning its main objectives of fighting in war fronts to harassing and intimidating indigenes of Kanu’s community.

Powerful stated: “We continue to draw the attention of the civilised world to the incessant harassment, humiliation, intimidation of Afaraukwu community in Umuahia-Ibeku by the very lazy and shameless Nigerian Army, whose stock in trade is to terrorise innocent civilians.”

He further described the actions by the military at Kanu’s village as “terrorists with constitutional backing”.

According to the IPOB scribe, “in the history of world military, the brazen and cowardly display of military might in Isiama Afaraukwu by Nigerian Army as Boko Haram and other Fulani sponsored terror groups to wreak havoc on defenceless citizens is confirmation that Buratai and his men are not true soldiers but mere terrorists with constitutional backing.”

Given credence to his claim, while accusing the Nigeria military of not competent to subdue the insurgency in the country, Powerful explained: “This is because real soldiers fight wars not terrorising innocent civilians preparing for the burial ceremony. If they don’t already know this, let the hierarchy of the Nigerian military know they are the laughing stock of the world.

“An army roundly defeated in the battlefield, its officers pursued, captured and beheaded by a band of ill-equipped combatants but take pride in showcasing its intimidatory might in peaceful enclaves in the height is an army of cowards devoid of ideas.”

Powerful added: “What Buratai and his soldiers are doing in Umuahia is no different from what terrorists are doing in the North East of Nigeria. They invade peaceful communities, killing, pillaging, destroying and kidnapping people at will.

He has also accused the army of replicating the operations of Boko Haram to the people of the South-East.

“The same template Boko Haram and other Fulani sponsored murder squads are operating under in the north is exactly what the Nigerian Army is doing in the East.”

He alleged that “the Nigerian Army fled the battlefields of the North, abandoned their constitutional duty to fight armed insurgency but instead turned their armoured tanks and troops on Afaraukwu community because of a burial ceremony.”

Despite the attempts by the army to stop the burial ceremony, IPOB has vowed that it is going ahead with the preparations for the occasion not minding the threats from the soldiers.

“We wish to notify the world that preparations for the burial of our leader’s parents are going ahead as planned. The Nigerian Army is wasting their time and valuable resources in trying to stop something they know they are incapable of stopping. Burial of the dead is a right older than man itself.

“Nigeria government and her soldiers are shameless and downright disgraceful and their refusal to confront armed Fulani insurgency and Boko Haram menace in the north but instead chose to focus their attention on a burial ceremony in Afaraukwu is indicative of the misplaced priorities at the heart of this APC regime which has directly led to the deterioration of security situation across Nigeria.

“Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Bandits, ISIS in West Africa, Al-Queda in the Maghreb are dutifully waiting for Buratai and his warriors to engage them in battle in the north; that is the real security problem facing Nigeria not the burial of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife.

“How can the government of Nigeria justify the deployment of soldiers to the venue of a funeral while terrorists are busy making the lives of law-abiding citizens a misery.

“We are reminding the APC government in Aso Rock and their cowardly soldiers to return to the North to fight Boko Haram terrorists and leave IPOB and Afaraukwu community alone. Nigeria soldiers and their supporters must be ashamed of themselves.

“One thing is certain, come 14 February 2020, the parents of our leader will be laid to rest. APC regime, Nigerian Army and their badly informed supporters cannot stop IPOB from restoring the sovereign state of Biafra within the shortest possible time by the grace of God,” Powerful assured.

