IPOB Declares Sit-at-Home Tomorrow to Back Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home on January 18, 2022 in solidarity with its leader Nnamdi Kanu as the Umuahia High Court hears the IPOB leader’s fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government.

A statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, hinted that Biafrans would back Kanu on January 19 and 20 when he would attend the Justice Binta Nyako Federal High Court Abuja sittings, but they would not observe sit-at-home on those days.

“Following our leader’s upcoming court appearances on January 18, 19 and 20, 2022, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be sit-at-home on January 18 and not January 19 and 20. In keeping with our solidarity with Kanu, the entire Biafra land will be on lockdown only on January 18 for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that January 19 is the judgment day in our leader’s suit against the Federal Government, which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of the South East should go about their businesses without molestation on January 19 and 20, 2022. Anybody found enforcing sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and should be treated as such, because IPOB leadership has given an order, which was duly signed,” the statement reads.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.