IPOB Trash Igbo Elders, Politicians ‘Begging’ for 2023 Presidency

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed disappointment at what it described as “the begging posture” of some Igbo leaders and politicians for support for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

Hitherto led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since June this year, the group cautioned Igbo leaders, who are desperate for power in 2023, to refrain from making unguarded statements that could make Ndigbo the laughing stock of Northerners.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, it argued that it makes no sense to be desperate for power shift in 2023, while Kanu is still in detention.

“The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the unpatriotic moves by some unreliable elders in Biafraland who are begging the Alamajiri elders for President of Nigeria from Igbo stock in 2023.

“We want to make it categorically clear to desperate Igbo politicians that IPOB is not looking for any Nigeria President of Igbo extraction under the present contraption called Nigeria.

“Again, IPOB will not be party to their begging and fawning for a transient political office at the detriment of our freedom. They must understand that our singular concern is Kanu’s unconditional release. If our elders think they can use IPOB and Kanu to bargain their way to political office, they are in for the shock of their life,” the statement reads.

It cautioned that the Northern oligarchy and the Fulani cabal controlling Nigeria would not allow or support any Igbo man for President of Nigeria, adding: “It doesn’t matter how such a stooge wishes to please them, because they are bitter against the Igbo.”

While calling on such leaders and politicians to better focus on fighting for Biafra restoration, the statement added: “Any bargain against the divine mandate will not succeed. We call on Igbo politicians, elders, traditional rulers and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to retrace their steps, as there is no road in the path they are towing.”

