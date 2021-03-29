IPOB Warns Against Linking Security Outfit With Gunmen

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned against linking her security outfit, Eastern Security Network, ESN with unknown gunmen reportedly killing security personnel and burning formations in the South East region.

The warning followed comments accredited to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo that the personnel of the ESN were responsible for the series of attacks on security agents in South East.

A statement from the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group restated that the security outfit was not after security agents but terrorists rampaging the communities in the zone.

It explained that the ESN operated in the bushes and not in the cities, insisting that those looking for them to go to the forests.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the unfounded allegation by the Nigeria Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, that the personnel of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, are responsible for the series of attacks on security agents in South East and South-South in the recent times.

“We also take exceptions to insinuations and some biased media reports linking ESN and IPOB with the purported attacks.

“We are however not surprised that the Nigeria Government will easily point accusing fingers at us. We know their antics. They are only looking for another justification to launch fresh military operation in the South East and South-South to kill more innocent and unarmed Biafrans.”

