IPOB Worse Than a Terrorist Organisation — Asari Dokubo

Leader of the Biafra Customary Government, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is worse than a terrorist organisation.

He said this during a Facebook live session on Sunday.

Commenting on the Sit-At-Home order of the outlawed IPOB, he said people obey the order so as to avoid being killed.

Dokubo accused Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, of wreaking havoc in the region.

“IPOB said Igbo people should not go about their business; they should not go to school. So, if we Igbos no longer go about our business and go to school, what else should we be doing? That’s why all the boys are going into fraud.”

“IPOB is worse than a terrorist organisation. It is a satanic movement. They tell them to eat the flesh of human beings, and they eat it. If people sit at home, it is that they are afraid of you people. It is not because you people are powerful. They don’t know you people are nothing.

“People are afraid of being killed that’s why they’ve continued to sit at home, not because they love Nnamdi Kanu. Why is there no sit-at-home in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo? It is because the government of these places are saying ‘don’t ever come here’.

“Very soon, Igbos will come out and say ‘it is okay; our old women are starving; they can’t go to the farm, markets’. At Onitsha market, people are afraid of doing businesses because they are scared of being killed.”

