Iran Air

Iran Air Suspends Europe Flights Indefinitely

Iran Air announced on Sunday the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice.

The national carrier said in a statement that the decision was taken due to “restrictions” imposed by European authorities for “unknown reasons”.

Sweden blocked Iran Air flights from landing in the country in recent days, citing concerns over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the Islamic republic.

