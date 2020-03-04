Sanwo Olu

Isolated Chinese National Tests Negative To Coronavirus – Lagos Govt

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Chinese national quarantined on Tuesday in Lagos State has tested negative to coronavirus.

A source in the office of the Commissioner for Health in the state confirmed this.

Health officials in Lagos had quarantined a Chinese citizen shortly after he arrived in the country via an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Monday.

He was accosted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after he was made to go through the mandatory screening for those coming into the country.

The Chinese national was, thereafter, moved to the Lagos State Isolation Centre where he was tested for the virus.

This comes as the state government insisted that the Italian national currently in isolation remained the only positive case of coronavirus in the country.

It added that more than 100 people who had contact with the index case were also being monitored by health experts.

Nigeria announced its first case of coronavirus on February 28 when the Italian citizen who arrived in the country two days earlier tested positive to the virus.

 

 

_____

 

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
CoronovirusLagos State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Until The Son of Nobody Can Become Somebody, Nigeria Will Never Know Peace – Ndume

Until The Son of Nobody Can Become Somebody, Nigeria Will Never Know Peace – Ndume

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0
Ogun, Osun Lawmakers Pass Amotekun Bill

Ogun, Osun Lawmakers Pass Amotekun Bill

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0
AGF Arraigns Ex-NITDA Boss Over Alleged N50m Scam

AGF Arraigns Ex-NITDA Boss Over Alleged N50m Scam

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top