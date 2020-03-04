Isolated Chinese National Tests Negative To Coronavirus – Lagos Govt

The Chinese national quarantined on Tuesday in Lagos State has tested negative to coronavirus.

A source in the office of the Commissioner for Health in the state confirmed this.

Health officials in Lagos had quarantined a Chinese citizen shortly after he arrived in the country via an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Monday.

He was accosted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after he was made to go through the mandatory screening for those coming into the country.

The Chinese national was, thereafter, moved to the Lagos State Isolation Centre where he was tested for the virus.

This comes as the state government insisted that the Italian national currently in isolation remained the only positive case of coronavirus in the country.

It added that more than 100 people who had contact with the index case were also being monitored by health experts.

Nigeria announced its first case of coronavirus on February 28 when the Italian citizen who arrived in the country two days earlier tested positive to the virus.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.