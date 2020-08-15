ISWAP Camp Destroyed, Many Fighters Killed In NAF Air Strikes

A camp of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State has been destroyed, the military has said.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the terrorists’ camp, located at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno, was knocked out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Enenche added that the airstrikes were conducted on Wednesday following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

He revealed that the operation, which was in continuation of the air offensive against terrorist elements in the North East, resulted in the death of scores of the ISWAP fighters at the camp.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed the presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations in the settlement, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location.

“The NAF jets took turns in engaging the location scoring devastating hits on the designated targets leading to the destruction of the structures, as well as the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters,” the statement said.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism.

He also urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.