ISWAP Fighters Are Foreigners Coming to Invade Nigeria—Army

The Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has described the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) as “terrorists coming to invade our country”.

The Army chief, however, added that the Nigerian military will not allow a foreign terrorist group to build strongholds in Nigeria.

Musa stated this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He also described ISWAP as a foreign terrorist organisation funded by foreign individuals.

According to him, though the terrorist group is also getting help from Nigerians, its leadership is foreign.

He said it shows the terrorists have no stake in Nigeria.

He said, “It is very clear that ISWAP are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.

“That’s why I want to encourage those of them, especially those members that are with them to pull out and understand that they have no stake in what those guys are doing.

“They don’t wish the country well they don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner step an inch on ground in Nigeria.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.