It Is Better To Lose Power And Gain Honour – Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, says it is better to lose power and gain honour.

Jonathan, who made this known in a Facebook post on Friday, recommended this ‘philosophy’ to all leaders facing ‘challenging situations at the polls’.

He wrote, “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”

Jonathan, who sought reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, had conceded defeat to the incumbent Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari , of the All Progressives Congress.

Although Jonathan was not specific about the world ‘leaders’ he made the recommendation to, his statement was made at a time when the United States is electing a new President to lead the nation for another four years.

The incumbent American President, Donald Trump, and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden are presently slugging it out at the polls but the electoral college votes are tilting in favour of Biden who is some figures shy from the magic number of 270.

The Republican candidate has, however, been alleging fraud in the voting process. Trump has also threatened that the election would end up at the US Supreme Court.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.