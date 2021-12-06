It is Greedy to be Stingy With Vaccines – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said it is greedy of nations who have more than enough to be stingy with vaccines.

Ramaphosa said this at the ongoing peace and security conference in Dakar Senegal.

Although he didn’t specify any particular country, he said it’s disappointing that some countries are still being stingy and unwilling to give out their vaccines to other countries that don’t have much.

“These countries have more vaccines than their population and hold the vaccines, and when his country wanted vaccines, they refused and gave them the crumbs from their table.

“What has really disadvantaged us is our inability to produce local vaccines which will be needed for the continent.

“Now they have said Omicron started from South Africa so our people can’t travel around the world, but today the same omicron is all over their country,” he said.

