itel Adds itel S17 To Its Flagship Selfie Smartphone Series

itel has debuted the itel S17 smartphone, the direct successor to its itel S16 Pro launched last year. As the latest in the flagship S series, the phone has been the rave of the moment due to its much talked about features and remarkable specifications. The itel S17 effortlessly stole the show during the October 8, 2021, online launch event- amidst the glitz, glamour and a long list of celebrities led by Olamide “Baddo” Adedeji, the brand’s ambassador.

Of all the mind-blowing features that have made the itel S17 a disruptor in the smartphone industry, the Smile Selfie feature is the most talked about. Now you can simply glam up for the gram and let your smile do the snapping. It’s really that simple. This advanced feature is enhanced by a precision designed software that gives other brands a good run. Just so you know, this is perfect for Selfie lovers. You can now Capture Your Smile easily without ever lifting a finger or touching a button.

Some people take a picture and go, “o dang, that’s not me”. Their phones just can’t capture the features and details of their face and skin. With the itel S17, you can be you and be much more. Whether it’s the 8MP front camera or the three independent rear cameras, you can produce excellent photos by taking in and taking advantage of all the natural light around you. When you combine these with the 5 Selfie filters, 18 AR stickers and an enhanced Bokeh effect, what you get is a super Selfie machine like no other, producing clearer photos all day long.

Upgraded features to make you smile

itel went all out on features for the S17 smartphone. Asides its 5000mAh battery that gives you at least 39 hours of regular use and up to 27 days on standby mode, as well as 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop full screen display, the brand presents unbeatable features and functions in a sleeker, slimmer and fashionable body that screams ‘elegance’. The i-Boost feature optimises start-up time, ensuring that your apps run smoother and as fast as you want them.

There are so many features of the S17 that trump the S16. For starters, the older model’s 6.5-inch display was extended to 6.6 inches. Like the former model, the S17’s front camera is placed on the head of the waterdrop screen. However, this is complemented by a sleek and attractive diamond texture body that comes in multi-colours such as green, sky blue or dark ocean black, all nature inspired and beautifully enhanced by the rays of the sun.

The itel S17 is stylish, fashionable, functional and uniquely advanced. It is a perfect representation of a new generation AI-powered smartphone. The S17 boldly reiterates itel’s commitment to offer user-friendly products to its teeming customers at unbeatable, pocket-friendly prices to help them talk more and have more fun with just a device in their palm.