Itel And Olamide, A Partnership That Works

In Nigeria, a couple of notable announcements have been made recently. And these announcements come at a time when the world around us is changing.

Two great brands – itel Mobile and Olamide Adedeji have initiated a partnership to bring more value to an incredible community of brand lovers. The partnership makes Olamide Adedeji, a famous Afro-pop act in Nigerian and wider music markets, the face of the itel Mobile brand.

Since the official announcement was made, the excitement and buzz around the partnership has been huge. To some, Olamide as itel’s brand ambassador is perfect. In other quarters, the partnership will bring benefits to the parties involved.

Why is it so?

The partnership sets a new template for how brands should arrive at picking ambassadors for their brands to improve relationships with customers and drive engagements- both brands have related audiences in between them.

From the point of interest, the partnership reinforces the desire of both brands to give their communities, customers, and fans alike, the means to enjoy themselves like never before. itel keeps delivering reliable mobile communication offerings. Olamide keeps releasing hit songs to appeal to his fans.

And this coming together is about to take things to greater heights! For the benefit of their customers and fans.

The partnership between both brands has continued to be the talk of the town as it is a partnership of thorough and genuine consideration with so many possibilities to explore.

As the relationship takes shape, it is sure to wow everyone in terms of value and expectations. It is a partnership that has come to stay and a good match for the Real Kings of smartphones, itel Mobile, and the streets, Olamide.

