itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials to Three Schools in Lagos With Nengi

itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials With Nengi Through Love Always On CSR Initiative

September is always a fresh start for children across Nigeria. It is known as the time for children to resume back to school, and they often need new educational materials like school uniforms, notebooks, school bags, textbooks, and even new shoes.

These materials are provided by parents and guardians of these children because they understand the value and importance of education. Taking a page from the book of parents and guardians is itel, Nigeria’s foremost mobile phones, accessories, and televisions brand that is dedicated to making sure consumers enjoy a better life.

Through the Love Always On CSR initiative, itel has today, donated mobile libraries, textbooks, story books, school bags, and other educational materials and food items to the children of Community Primary School, Ilupeju Primary School, and Kosy Bethel Primary School in Lagos, Nigeria.

The brand has donated to different communities and schools over the years and believes strongly that children are the future of society and should be treated with care and love. As such, it comes as no surprise that they chose to donate items that will aid the learning efforts of these children.

The event also had Nengi Hampson, itel staff, volunteers, and teachers from the three schools in attendance. With over 500 children in the schools benefitting from itel’s latest mission of love, it is safe to say that the brand is all about its communities and enabling them with the right tools for a brighter future.

‘We have always had a soft spot for children at itel. And with our Love Always On CSR initiative, we are especially dedicated to creating opportunities for them and supporting their dreams.’ Says Kevin Zhang, itel’s Country Manager. ‘We plan to donate more libraries and educational items to schools around the country, because we believe this is what we should as a brand.’

The teachers were also all smiles and could not believe the magnitude of itel’s gesture of care and love. ‘This is beyond what we expected. For itel to do something like this for three schools in one day, we are thankful.’ Says one of the children’s teachers.

itel keeps raising the bar on what brands should be and should do for society at large. What next do you think the brand will do? Let us find out together.

