‘It’s a Lifelong Ambition’, Tinubu Speaks About His Dream of Succeeding Buhari as President

A former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that becoming Nigeria’s president is his lifelong ambition.

He said this after a closed-door meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, Buhari did not ask him to discard his political ambition.

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says his visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday offered him the opportunity to formally inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his Presidential ambition in 2023.

When asked how the President responded to his declaration, Tinubu said, “He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop, he didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition. It is a lifelong ambition. You are running a democratic dispensation and you must adopt the principles and values and virtues of democracy.”

Tinubu said he’s qualified to make Nigeria better.

“I don’t want to discuss individuals now, I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, vision and capacity to build on the foundation of the President and turn Nigeria better. I have done that with commitment and yielding zeal in Lagos State.

“You have seen that experience and capacity to turn things around and that is also what we are doing. The confusion and drift of the past in PDP are being corrected as we are today. Going back to the data of how many barrels of oil we were producing when we took over and what we have today.

“You now see excellent infrastructure. Let us think back and be intellectually inquisitive as to the past and the present as well as what the future holds for Nigeria,” he added.

