It’s a Miracle Nigeria Survived the Last 6 Years Under Buhari – PDP

Nigeria’s leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of a New Year, 2022.

The PDP, in a New Year Message released by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, urged Nigerians to use the occasion to rekindle the virtues of love, unity, social justice as well as the quest for good governance in our country.

The party said surviving the year 2021 under the ruling Muhammadu Buhari All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration not only called for a sober reflection but also an unwavering determination to rescue the country from misrule.

He said it was a miracle that the country survived the last six years of “massive human rights violation, abuse of process, extra-judicial killings, stagnated infrastructure, excruciating economic hardship, escalated terrorism, and mass killings that had characterized the arrogant and incompetent APC administration”.

He said the New Year, therefore, presented us as a nation with the special opportunity to put aside all forms of divisiveness, fear and narrow-mindedness and pursue a new beginning to confront the challenges of bad governance and work as one people to salvage our nation in line with the Rescue and Rebuild mission of the PDP.

“We must therefore as a people, brace up and use all facilities within the ambit of the law to firmly resist the divisive machinations, propaganda, lies, (such as reeled out by the Federal Government on Thursday, December 30, 2021) as well as the electoral manipulations and rigging devices of the APC and its government.

“Our Party counsels the APC to desist from such as Nigerians no longer believe the highfalutin lies and deception of the APC, having realized and admitted the error of not asking for a proper dissection, direction and interrogation of the promised change by a bunch of inchoate sailors clobbered together for one purpose, to wit: hijack the people’s trust for remote private gains.

“The APC and its government should rather use the New year to review their anti-people policies, end their corruption and take urgent steps towards economic recovery by adopting a more transparent and inclusionist approach to governance; investing more on our productive sectors and being open to suggestions and constructive criticisms from Nigerians,” the statement read.

On security, the PDP said the APC government must get committed to the fight against terrorism by adopting proactive measures including extensive intelligence gathering for tactical operations.

