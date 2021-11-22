It’s Not Easy to Tackle Insecurity – COAS

Faruk Yahaya, chief of army staff (COAS), says it is not easy to tackle security challenges in the country.

Yahaya spoke on Sunday while inaugurating some facilities at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Minna, Niger state.

The army chief said there is a need for citizens to volunteer useful information to security agencies to help them tackle insecurity.

Yahaya also asked soldiers to be resolute in dealing with criminal elements and ensure that their weapons are recovered.

“I am here in Minna today as part of my operational visits across the country to ginger our soldiers for the good job they are doing,” NAN quoted Yahaya as saying.

“I urge them to continue and to be more resolute and decisive in dealing with the criminals.

“When we engage criminals such as bandits and kidnappers, we are not looking for prisoners of war but to kill them and take their weapons.

“That is what we will continue to do until we stamp them out.

“The essence of the visit is to interact with the soldiers and identify some areas of concern, address them and ginger the officers and soldiers to do more.

“We are addressing security challenges in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders. It is not easy to tackle security challenges but I must tell you that we are doing our best.

“There is the need for the public to give accurate and useful information to the security agencies to tackle insecurity.

“If we take security as everybody’s business, we will have more synergy and improve on what we are doing.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.