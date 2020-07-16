It’s Not Yet Time to Retire’ — N’Assembly Clerk Fights Back

Mohammed Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly, says his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sani-Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed by the previous assembly.

He directed all staff of the legislative chamber whom the commission asked to proceed on retirement to disregard the directive and “go about their lawful duties”.

Ahmed Amshi, the commission’s chairman, had approved the retirement age for national assembly staff as 60 years of age or upon 35 years of service, contrary to the requirement stated in the amended conditions of service.

A plot by the previous assembly saw the conditions of service of the national assembly staff being amended, increasing the requirement of retirement for the staff to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.

In addition to Sani-Omolori who started his civil service career on February 6, 1985, and was initially due to retire in February, some other senior management staff of the national assembly were affected by the new development.

Amshi had said “the commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age,” and that “retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff accordingly.”

But reacting shortly after, Sani-Omolori said the amended condition of service for national assembly staff remains in place.

“The resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, who under the authentic National Assembly Service Act 2014 as passed, is empowered to review any proposed amended to the Conditions of Service by the Commission,” he said.

“Therefore, the National Assembly Service Commission does Not have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National assembly.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.