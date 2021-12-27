It’s Unethical for Doctors to Embark on Strike — Ngige

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said it is unethical for medical doctors to embark on strike.

He spoke in Abuja at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

He charged newly-inducted medical graduates to desist from participating in incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

Ngige, according to a statement yesterday by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

The minister said: “I’m a medical doctor. One of you being inducted here is my second son. My first son is also a medical doctor. My daughter is also a medical doctor.

“By virtue of ethics, our oath as doctors is to save lives. That is our primary duty.

“If doctors go on strike, people die. That is the truth. Human life is irreplaceable. How do you bring back people who have died as a result of doctors not being at their duty posts?

“It’s unethical for doctors to embark on strike. I’ve said it so many times in the past and I’ll continue to say it. Doctors should not go on strike. Therefore, you should desist from going on strike in the interest of humanity and our noble profession,” he said.

