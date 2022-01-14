I’ve Retired From Impregnating Women – Tuface

Multiple award-winning singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has declared he won’t impregnate any woman again.

The iconic singer said this in a viral video, which surfaced online during Idoma International Carnival, an annual event in Otukpo, the hometown of 2Baba, in Benue State.

In the video, the “African Queen” crooner spoke in Pidgin.

He said: “I see say some babes dey fear to shout like that for that side.

“Abeg make una no fear to shout. I no dey give belle like that again, I don stop.

“Ask anybody, dem go tell you. I am Innocent. I no dey do like that again.” He said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.