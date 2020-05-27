Ize-Iyamu

Ize-Iyamu Collects APC Governorship Form

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Wednesday collected the nomination form for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Edo state governorship election is slated for September 19, 2020.

More to come…

_____

