Ize-Iyamu to Obaseki – ‘Reveal Dollars You Gave PDP Tax Collectors’

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has challenged his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, to reveal how much dollars he gave PDP’s tax collectors for the party’s governorship ticket.

He asked Obaseki to stop distracting Edo people with screening of videos involving Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje, at Ring Road, near the palace of Oba of Benin.

Ize-Iyamu, through the Director of Communication and Media of his campaign organisation, Prince John Mayaki, told Obaseki to reveal the amount of state funds he wasted on his ill-thought and treacherous Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-must-go project.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Obaseki, the outgoing governor of Edo State, has continued in his irresponsible ways, chiefs of which include the abuse of office and utilisation of state purse and agencies to pursue personal ambitions.

“In a desperate move to maintain relevance—as his name had been fast leaving the lips of Edo people, and his significance fading in their minds—he has compelled the state agency to display a disputed video involving Governor Ganduje.”

