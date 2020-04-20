Jack Ma Donates More COVID-19 Medical Emergency Supplies to Africa

Chinese billionaire and philanthropist Jack Ma on Monday, April 20 said he had sent more emergency medical supplies to combat coronavirus in Africa.

“Our third donation to Africa will immediately be made to African Union and Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention,” the Chinese philanthropist who’s been at heart of Covid-19 prevention efforts announced on his Twitter account.

The equipment includes 4.6 million masks, 500, 000 thousand swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200, 000 clothing sets, 200, 000 face shields, 200 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

The testing and prevention kits were sent through Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed who’s overseeing the distribution of the supplies to their destinations.

This is the third batch of coronavirus emergency medical supplies Jack Ma has donated to Africa through his foundation.

The Chinese philanthropist recently donated 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits, and 500,000 gloves to all African countries,

Ma’s foundation on March 17, donated a total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields to Africa.

Rwanda received 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

The tech billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba recently launched an online platform that allows doctors, nurses and medical experts across the world to share knowledge on the global pandemic.

He encouraged African medical experts to leverage the platform, saying Chinese doctors were ready to help.

“Calling all African medical experts! Chinese frontline doctors are online and ready to share hard-earned lessons,” he said.

The Chinese e-commerce billionaire has also donated coronavirus prevention supplies to the United States, Italy, and other countries in Asia and Latin America.

