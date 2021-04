JAMB Reschedules 2021 UTME Mock Examination to May 20

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said the 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier scheduled for Saturday, April 30, would now hold on Thursday, May 20.

The board made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, in Abuja.

The statement said the change was part of the board’s ongoing adjustments of its operational processes.

” The change, however, would not affect other schedules, including the date for the UTME, fixed for June 5 to 19.

“Candidates, who have registered and have chosen to sit for the exercise, and other critical stakeholders, are to take note of this change of date,” JAMB stated.

The board also noted that the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration was ongoing and also scheduled to end on May 15.

Candidates, the board said, were to first generate their profiles by sending their details to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN”, allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number and send to 55019, that is; NIN 00000000000.

“Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate.

“It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his or her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019,” it stated

Registration for 2021 UTME/DE commenced April 8, to end on May 15, while the examination is scheduled to commence from June 5 to June 19.

