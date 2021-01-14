January 18 School Resumption Date Stands, Says Education Minister

Sequel to the uncertainty generated by his remarks during a recent press briefing where he said government would review the January 18 school resumption date over rising cases of COVID-19, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has announced that January 18 resumption date still stands.

In a statement signed by the Director of information and public affairs, Mr. Ben Goong, the Federal Ministry of Education said it had undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation hence its conclusion on the January 18 date.

The statement reads: “After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain.

“Parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including: Compulsory wearing of facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools.

” Temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools, ensuring constant supply of water and sanitizers, enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.

Others are: “Avoiding overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy, availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities, adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/ approved by the PTF from time to time.”

While wishing all schools a safe resumption, he said the measures which were to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review “as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”

