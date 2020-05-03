Jarman Kano, Isa Hashim Dies After Brief Illness
A senior counsellor in Kano Emirate Council, Prof. Isa Hashim, is dead.
Hashim, who was the Jarman Kano, died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.
A family source, Ibrahim Aliyu, told reporters that the 86-year-old traditional title holder died when his health deteriorated following the deaths of some of his childhood friends in quick succession.
Hashim, a Professor of Political Science, was a senior lecturer with Bayero University Kano (BUK) where he taught for many years before his retirement.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours